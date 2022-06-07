CrafterCMS Announces Release of Version 4.0

CrafterCMS is an open-source, Git-based headless content management system for enterprises

New release of CrafterCMS innovates with major new content authoring capabilities that enable composability of all types of content-rich digital experiences.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source Git-based headless CMS for enterprises, announced the general availability release of its version 4. The new release includes three major new capabilities: 1) a brand new Experience Builder for composing digital experiences from reusable plug-ins and components, and for true in-context editing and preview that supports all front-end technologies and any digital channels, 2) a brand new Crafter Studio content authoring application, built in React on top of CrafterCMS's API-first headless content authoring platform, that is faster and enables content teams to create, edit, review, and publish more productively than ever before, and 3) a brand new plug-in framework and expanded marketplace that allows developers to quickly build and easily maintain reusable components and back-end integrations.

“Our new content authoring tools enable content teams to easily compose any type of digital experience,” said Russ Danner, VP of Products for CrafterCMS. “Through drag and drop experience building, in-context content creation and editing, and low-code/no-code reusable plug-ins in our expanded CrafterCMS Marketplace, enterprises can rapidly compose digital experience applications faster than ever before. With CrafterCMS version 4.0, we’ve built a best–in-class content authoring experience delivering unprecedented capabilities for a headless CMS. Developers can build apps with any type of front end technology, while content authors benefit from powerful and easy-to-use capabilities regardless of the technology or digital channel.”

With version 4.0, CrafterCMS provides a perfect fit for enterprises that need a modern headless CMS for their composable digital experience platform (DXP). For example, plug-ins may be used by administrators to compose tailored authoring experiences for a variety of content management use cases, and by content creators to compose engaging digital experiences for end users. CrafterCMS v4.0 also improves on its Git-based content repository and support for DevContentOps processes that enable frictionless collaboration between content authors, developers and operations. The types of digital experiences powered by the headless CrafterCMS platform at major enterprises today include large-scale personalized enterprise websites, global e-commerce sites, OTT video experiences, native mobile apps, employee intranets, customer and partner portals, digital assistants, digital signage, AR/VR experiences, among others.

CrafterCMS version 4.0 community edition is available immediately for free download under the GPL v3 open source license, and the enterprise edition is available for customers and certified partners through the CrafterCMS customer support portal.



About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, API-first and Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS/PaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more about the open source project at https://craftercms.org, and enterprise solutions at https://craftercms.com.