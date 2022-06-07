Equator Announces Release Of Innovative Drawer Refrigerator

Two-Drawer Refrigerator

Sleek and modern in design, this drawer-only refrigerator provides a creative solution for non-traditional spaces.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catching the eyes of both commercial and residential customers, the brand new Equator Advanced Appliances DR 5122 5.2 cu.ft. Drawer Refrigerator is one of the most unique designs on the market. Built with two horizontal drawers, the top and bottom are equipped with ample space for a variety of storage needs.

“At Equator, we know that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all appliance — especially when it comes to refrigeration units” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Taking what we’ve learned, we’ve designed this unique and appealing two-drawer refrigerator that can fit into spaces of all shapes and sizes.”

Exploring the unit in detail, the exterior is designed with durable stainless steel handles on each of the two drawers. The handles match the fully stainless steel design of each drawer, making it suitable for modern and sophisticated interior spaces. Electronic temperature controls — and an intuitive touchpad — allow users to easily set drawers to temperatures between 35.6F-50F. The temperature can be monitored on the appliance’s sleek LED display. Cooling each of the drawers is an energy efficient compressor, along with an eco-friendly R600a refrigerant.

When installing the DR 5122 model, customers can choose to have the fridge be freestanding or built-in. Once in-use, it is barely audible, registering at an ultra-quiet 41dB. Individuals who’ve tested the unit also appreciate the Total No Frost feature, interior LED light, and QR code for easy operation and troubleshooting. While it can properly cool a wide variety of items, the DR 5122 Drawer Refrigerator is ideal for beverage chilling.

The Equator Advanced Appliances DR 5122 Drawer Refrigerator is backed by the company’s one year parts and labor warranty. It is now available for $1,499 on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

