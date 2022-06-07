Ukrainian novelist and standup comedian Yulia Pylyavskaya launches her book “Adventures of a Big Girl in a Flat City”

The standup comedy show is on 5th of July at The Word on the Water Bookbarge in Camden.

Everything I earn from my book will go towards a Ukrainian a refugees organisation. The war started the day after my first standup comedy book launch. I’ve been raising funds for Ukraine ever since”
— Yulia Pylyavskaya
She will be joined by a talented line-up of comedians, who will either share their own experiences of growing up, roast the author or talk about characters from the book in sets they have specially prepared for the night.

She will be joined by a talented line-up of comedians, who will either share their own experiences of growing up, roast the author or talk about characters from the book in sets they have specially prepared for the night.

“Everything I earn from my book sales will be going towards a Ukrainian refugees volunteers organisation. The war started the day after my first standup comedy book launch in Barcelona and since then I have been raising funds for Ukraine with every book I sell,” Yulia says.
“Yulia has stand-up and sit-down skills: she recently published a debut novel, Adventures of a Big Girl in a Flat City, "a comical portrait of a post-soviet dysfunctional society of the '90s, in those times of no feminism, no war, no communication skills.” (“Si Hawson, “The British Comedy Guide”, full interview: https://bit.ly/3MotMdE).

“Being a teenager during the post-Soviet Union era you had absolutely no access to any kind of sexual education. I still feel for teens growing up in suppressive cultures. Especially females, where any kind of curiosity they show on the subject is ridiculously slut-shamed. I guess, my plan to write my own book of mocking the sexually suppressive society was born and formed thanks to DH Lawrence and his “Lady Chatterlay’s Lover”. Ironically, later I did my MA in Comparative Literature in Nottingham, where he had also studied”, Yulia says.

Among the comedians will be Sam Jones (“Sam has a wonderfully natural, warm style. She turns the everyday into hilarious stories that will always leave you wanting more” - Chris Groves), Aisha Amanduri ("An innocent face but a quippy daring comedian” – someone from the audience), Dominic Fraser (“One of my favourite British acts with a huge future ahead of him” - Austin Branson), Drue Fitzerald (“Isn’t Drue a guy’s name?”- everyone), Tim Thompson (“Detached from the majority… strong writing” - Chortle), Vash Pernicar (“Vash is my favourite comic” - Lewis Schaffer), Vlad Ilich ("Vlad is playful, charming, intelligent and very funny" - Luke Toulson), Mike Strogi (“Gave [our] show an explosive start” - Kyle Wallace), and Brighton-based comedians: Dan Fardell ("One of the best new joke writers I've seen" - Romesh Ranganathan) and MC Nik Coppin ("Fast and funny" - Adelaide Fringe).

Manager of the The Word on the Water Book Barge Paddy Screetch said: ”We are really looking forward to hosting this very worthwhile event. A stand up comedy night to launch a novel sounds unique and fun, and hopefully we can raise funds to help support the people of Ukraine."

"Adventures" is at 7:00pm on Tuesday, July 5th at the Word on the Water Book barge, address: on the Regents canal in the Kings Cross area (link) with doors open from 6:30pm. Entrance is free.

