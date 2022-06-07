Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,654 in the last 365 days.

Joseph Catania Co-Authors Business Leadership Book

Best Agency Award From UpCity Marketplace

Best Selling Books

Catania Media Consultants CEO Writes Book On Business Leadership

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL…Joseph Catania and Adam Torres have co-authored the just release book “Mission Matters, Top Tips To Success”. The book features 20 top professionals who share their lessons on leadership. It is a must read for any entrepreneur starting a business or growing a business. Great leaders are formed from both success and failure. The book can be purchased on Amazon Prime here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B14G123N
Joseph and Adam will appear on a live webcast on June 8, 2022 at 2:15P. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMxdbEWF3_E
They will also appear on News Channel 8 in Tampa on the “Daytime Show”, June 15th.

Joseph Catania has been a long-time resident of the Tampa area and is the CFO of one of the most respected law firms in Tampa, Catania and Catania. He has recently branched out to assist other Law firms and Medical Practices with their digital marketing strategies by forming Catania Media Consultants.

Adam Torres is the co-founder of Mission Matters Media, a media and publishing company dedicated to the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives. An international speaker and the author of multiple bestselling books, Adam’s advice has been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Inc., and Fox Business. Listen to Adam’s popular podcast Mission Matters at MissionMatters.com.

About Catania Media Consultants
Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment and assisting the church to make the world a better place. https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/

Contact Joseph Catania at jc@cataniamedia.com or (813) 598-7046 for more information.

Catania Media
Catania Media Consultants
+1 (813) 598-7046
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Joseph Catania and Adam Torres On Live Webcast June 8th at 2:15PM Eastern

You just read:

Joseph Catania Co-Authors Business Leadership Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.