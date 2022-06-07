Joseph Catania Co-Authors Business Leadership Book
Catania Media Consultants CEO Writes Book On Business LeadershipTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL…Joseph Catania and Adam Torres have co-authored the just release book “Mission Matters, Top Tips To Success”. The book features 20 top professionals who share their lessons on leadership. It is a must read for any entrepreneur starting a business or growing a business. Great leaders are formed from both success and failure. The book can be purchased on Amazon Prime here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B14G123N
Joseph and Adam will appear on a live webcast on June 8, 2022 at 2:15P. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMxdbEWF3_E
They will also appear on News Channel 8 in Tampa on the “Daytime Show”, June 15th.
Joseph Catania has been a long-time resident of the Tampa area and is the CFO of one of the most respected law firms in Tampa, Catania and Catania. He has recently branched out to assist other Law firms and Medical Practices with their digital marketing strategies by forming Catania Media Consultants.
Adam Torres is the co-founder of Mission Matters Media, a media and publishing company dedicated to the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives. An international speaker and the author of multiple bestselling books, Adam’s advice has been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Inc., and Fox Business. Listen to Adam’s popular podcast Mission Matters at MissionMatters.com.
About Catania Media Consultants
Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment and assisting the church to make the world a better place. https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/
Contact Joseph Catania at jc@cataniamedia.com or (813) 598-7046 for more information.
Catania Media
Catania Media Consultants
+1 (813) 598-7046
Joseph Catania and Adam Torres On Live Webcast June 8th at 2:15PM Eastern