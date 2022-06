RUSSIA, June 6 - Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The co-chairs of the Inter-Governmental Russian-Turkmen Commission for Economic Cooperation reviewed topical aspects of developing trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The discussion specially focused on issues linked with the upcoming official visit to the Russian Federation by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.