Smartphone Processor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smartphone processor market is expected to reach $26.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%. The growing adoption of smartphones around the globe is expected to contribute to the smartphone processor market growth in the forecast period.

The smartphone processor market consists of the sales of smartphone processors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing smartphone processors. A smartphone processor is also known as a chipset, is a central hub of the smartphone and is directly responsible for the performance of the device. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Smartphone Processor Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smartphone processor market. According to the smartphone processor market analysis, major companies are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for smartphone processors to enhance user experience and connectivity. For instance, in January 2021, MediaTek, a Taiwan based semiconductor company launched a new flagship 5G SoC Dimensity 1200. The chip uses TSMC’s 6-nanometer processor. The CPU uses ARM’s latest A78 core with a frequency of 3.0GHz. There are also 3 large A78 cores with a frequency of 2.6GHz and 4 small A55 cores. Further, in January 2020, Qualcomm, a US-based mobile communications company introduced the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 mobile system-on-chips in India, to improve connectivity, gaming, and entertainment for users. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6-series subsystems provide rapid 4G connectivity, important Wi-Fi 6 features, and integrated Bluetooth 5.1 with improved audio on these new mobile platforms.

Global Smartphone Processor Market Segments

The global smartphone processor market report is segmented:

By Core Type: Dual Core, Quad Core, Hexa Core, Octa Core, Others

By Operating System: Android, iOS, Others

By Application: Gaming, Photo and Video Editing, Camera

By Geography: The global smartphone processor market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smartphone processor global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smartphone processor market, smartphone processor global market share, smartphone processor global market segments and geographies, smartphone processor market players, smartphone processor market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smartphone processor market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smartphone Processor Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Qualcomm, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, Huawei, Renesas Mobile Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Snapdragon, Spreadtrum Communications and Intel Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

