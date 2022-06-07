Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,492 in the last 365 days.

Smart electronic devices propel the growth of the portable lithium energy storage market in next 5 years

Market Research Reports Inc.

The top six portable lithium energy storage manufacturers hold approximately 57% of the global market share.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A portable lithium power station usually refers to a backup power source or emergency power source, and the core energy storage medium is a lithium-ion battery. Li-ion batteries have been deployed in a wide range of energy-storage applications, ranging from energy-type batteries of a few kilowatt-hours in residential systems with rooftop photovoltaic arrays to multi-megawatt containerized batteries for the provision of ancillary grid services.

Compared with traditional power banks and UPS, portable energy storage power supplies can solve the problem of power shortage even if they are carried, and their application scenarios are more abundant. In recent years, with the improvement of residents' living standards, the demand for portable energy storage products has increased, which has led to the expansion of the market for portable energy storage power supplies.

Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 19.84 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 36.84% during the forecast period 2022-2028. This growth is attributed to the increase in the use of smart electronic devices. Moreover, the requirement for uninterrupted power across applications such as outdoor activity, emergency power, off-grid power, and automotive is also expected to drive the market's growth.

The North America Portable Lithium Energy Storage market size was US$ 853 million in 2021, while Japan was about US$ 452 million. The proportion of China was 7.23% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 15.32% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 50.29% through the analysis period.

Global main manufacturers of Portable Lithium Energy Storage include EcoFlow, Goal Zero, Allpowers, Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd., PowerOak (Bluetti), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Lion Energy, Greenway Battery, etc. In 2021, the six global most prominent players will have a share of approximately 57% in terms of revenue.

Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-portable-lithium-energy-storage-market-research-report-2022
Browse our battery market category: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/battery

For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research

About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global &regional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.

Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Smart electronic devices propel the growth of the portable lithium energy storage market in next 5 years

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.