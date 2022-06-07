Smart electronic devices propel the growth of the portable lithium energy storage market in next 5 years
The top six portable lithium energy storage manufacturers hold approximately 57% of the global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A portable lithium power station usually refers to a backup power source or emergency power source, and the core energy storage medium is a lithium-ion battery. Li-ion batteries have been deployed in a wide range of energy-storage applications, ranging from energy-type batteries of a few kilowatt-hours in residential systems with rooftop photovoltaic arrays to multi-megawatt containerized batteries for the provision of ancillary grid services.
Compared with traditional power banks and UPS, portable energy storage power supplies can solve the problem of power shortage even if they are carried, and their application scenarios are more abundant. In recent years, with the improvement of residents' living standards, the demand for portable energy storage products has increased, which has led to the expansion of the market for portable energy storage power supplies.
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 19.84 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 36.84% during the forecast period 2022-2028. This growth is attributed to the increase in the use of smart electronic devices. Moreover, the requirement for uninterrupted power across applications such as outdoor activity, emergency power, off-grid power, and automotive is also expected to drive the market's growth.
The North America Portable Lithium Energy Storage market size was US$ 853 million in 2021, while Japan was about US$ 452 million. The proportion of China was 7.23% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 15.32% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 50.29% through the analysis period.
Global main manufacturers of Portable Lithium Energy Storage include EcoFlow, Goal Zero, Allpowers, Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd., PowerOak (Bluetti), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Lion Energy, Greenway Battery, etc. In 2021, the six global most prominent players will have a share of approximately 57% in terms of revenue.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-portable-lithium-energy-storage-market-research-report-2022
Browse our battery market category: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/battery
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn