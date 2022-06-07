Riverbend Homes Starting Another Home in Westgate Later This Year

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes unveils a new home its starting.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Riverbend Homes Group announced today that it is starting another home in Westgate later this year.

"We are very excited about it,” said Riverbend Homes Group Owner Ben Neely.

Neely revealed that individuals can view the rendering here.

The custom modern inspired four-bedroom/four-bath house is 3,800-square-feet of living space with a separate owner’s wing, a detached casita and custom designed pool.

The house sits on one acre in the exclusive Westgate Estates community of Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The home will boast hardwood floors, custom cabinets, and over $150,000 of custom doors and windows.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

When it comes to the company’s building process, Neely said less is more. Riverbend Homes, according to Neely, is very selective in how many projects it has going at a time and have made a commitment to their clients to never take on a project unless they can be on site and manage it every single day.

In addition, being able to understand the homeowners' vision and to bring it to life, according to Neely, is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

For more information, please visit riverbend-homes.com/about and https://www.riverbend-homes.com/the-process

###

About Riverbend Homes Group

Riverbend Homes Group is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States