Disrupt-X sets up IoT Solution Lab Showcasing Intel Corporation Market Ready Solutions (MRS) at Intel Innovation Centre

Disrupt-X is showcasing a range of IoT Solutions under Ignite Shield, Metro Watch, Defcon Patrols and more at Intel Innovation Centre - DTEC.

DUBAI, DXB, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt -X, a UAE-based IoT Development Company collaborates with Intel to present range of Market Ready Solutions at the Intel Innovation Centre in Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus - DTEC. The IoT Lab features end-to-end solutions covering a wide range of use cases. This joint effort with Intel will be a space where clients can experience live demos and also serve as a platform to conduct IoT Solution trainings.

Mr. Asim Sajwani, President on Disrupt-X added “Intel chips play a huge role for analysing data and writing complex algorithms on top of that data to understand various anomalies in various assets of building. We’re proud to present one of a kind solutions at Intel’s Innovation Lab at DTEC, DSO where customers can come and see solutions which can enhance their Facility Management / Asset Management experience. We’ll be adding more solutions under the same umbrella”.

Ignite Shield is an Intel Market Ready Solution (MRS) which offer Indoor / Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring, Swimming Pool / Water Tanks / SPA Monitoring, Gas / Water Metering, Cold Storage Monitoring, Water Pressure Monitoring, Chiller Monitoring, Sewerage (Turbidity) Monitoring all under one screen. These solutions can be used Worldwide using Sigfox, Lora WAN, and Mobile Network Communications. Disrupt-X IoT Platform is hosted over Amazon Web Services (AWS). Disrupt-X provides end to end solutions consisting of hardware, communications and IoT Applications. Moreover, these solutions can be conveniently purchased from their Marketplace at competitive pricing and offer devices that are seamlessly connected to the platform. Customers can instantly monitor the devices and analyse their data through robust web and mobile applications.

Disrupt-X is a key partner with Intel and AWS and have range of other Solutions available. At the launch of Ignite Shield Intel’s Enterprise and Public Sector Manager for the Gulf region Mr. Adib Rajji said, "We strive to provide Disrupt-X with what they need so they can focus on their success with their customers and business. At Intel we enable an early solution development engagement so partners can take advantage of Intel's leading-edge technology and Edge to cloud offerings."

Disrupt-X will be displaying its full range of solutions at GITEX 2022 this year.


https://disrupt-x.io/
https://cloud.disrupt-x.io/core/market/main (Market Place)

Hanaa Othman
Disrupt X DMCC
+971 4 583 1579
