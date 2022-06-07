AGM Desarrollos Under Guidance of Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, Deliver as Promised Despite Covid
Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta Leads AGM Desarrollos SAS Through Expansion; Covid19 to SuccessCARTAGENA, BOLIVER, COLOMBIA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In accordance with the demands of a multi-year contract with the government of Boliver' Colombia municipal administration, AGM Desarrollos SAS fulfilled it's agreement despite the downturn of economic and logistical hardships stemming from the Covid19 Pandemic.
The contract left AGM Desarrollos with much to deliver in the first quarter of the year. Seeking to improve the lighting in the center of the city of Cartagena, an eager agenda was completed.
The work included replacement of inefficient sodium lamps and installation of state of the art LED diodes housed in sleek, contemporary, durable housings, and installed within the first four months of the year.
Replacements, upgrades and installation were also carried out in the Águeda Gallardo park, the Almeyda square and the surroundings of the market house, in Cartagena.
Subsequent to the initial work, AGM Desarrollos, under the leadership of Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta has complete international projects in countries such as El Salvador and Paraguay.
The company is looking forward to expanding it's working projects in El Salvador, providing industry expertise and delivering first-rate quality of the highest standard at more competitive pricing for large government and industry related projects.
Supporting the community they are serving could be one key to success. AGM Desarrollos's well documented and highly praised charitable organization, The AGM Huellas de Piedra Foundation, has provided inordinate amount of support for the communities they serve. Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta leadership is characterized by the foundation, with constructive compassion for the citizens of the countries they serve.
The foundation is effective and successful, as is the AGM Desarrollos Company. The philosophy seems to be success with charity results in a higher chance of success with industry, as it has been noted that the AGM Huellas de Piedra Foundation, (Stone Footprints), contribute their intellect, focus and spirit as much as their monetary provisions.
