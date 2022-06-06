Submit Release
AGM Desarrollos Led by Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, Provide Service for El Salvador

Lighted streetway at dusk

Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, leading AGM Desarrollos into global markets, currently providing service in El Salvador.

El Salvador City highways on average day

Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta's AGM Desarrollos Provide Service for El Salvador

Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, leading AGM Desarrollos into global markets, currently providing service in El Salvador.

COLOMBIA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta leads the construction, lighting and mining super-company, AGM Desarrollos into global markets. AGM Desarrollos is now serving El Salvador.

El Salvador has a population of approximately 6.5 million. it boasts a liberal western style economy, one of the most robust in Latin America. In 2021, El Salvador maintained a GDP of US $25.8 billion.

United States comprises nearly half of El Salvador's global export trade. The country is known for products such as coffee, sugar, many textiles, rubbers and plastics.

El Salvador is growing their economy and infrastructure. The country has decreased poverty significantly over the past two decades.

The Autonomous Ports Commission (CEPA - Comisión Portuaria Autónoma) of El Salvador is promoting several mega-projects: the Port of La Unión, the Pacific Airport, the Pacific Railway and the Ruta del Bicentenario railroad line.

While infrastructure grows in El Salvador, AGM Desarrollos provides municipal and industrial services that impact the environment in a positive manner. From replacing sodium bulbs with environmentally friendly LED lights, to green construction techniques, AGM Desarrollos, under the guidance of Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, provides welcome project bids for El Salvador's infrastructure projects and environmental progress.

Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta is proud to maintain a company that provides needed services for modernization and improvement in the daily lives of ordinary citizens. This is one reason for AGM Dearrollos' extraordinary involvement in charitable endeavors throughout Latin America. The company's "Stone Footprints" foundation has been documented to far exceed conventional monetary donations, as it re-invents charity through it's focused and skilled professionals. Lending the prowess, priority and focus of corporate expertise to a more effective, robust response to charitable projects.

AGM Desarrollos Led by Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, Provide Service for El Salvador

