Knoxville DRC Graduates Largest Class To Date

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Knoxville Day Reporting Center (DRC) held its largest-ever graduation ceremony last night, celebrating 32 participants who recently completed the three-phase, intensive treatment program.  The graduation also marks at least one year of sober living for each of the graduates.

“On too many occasions, I’ve looked across my courtroom and seen your faces.  I am happy and proud to look across the room and see your faces once again on this occasion,” Knoxville Criminal Court Judge Scott Green told the graduates.

“I know the journey to get to this point hasn’t been easy and I hope that you see tonight’s success as proof you can do it and that your journey from here on out will be a little better.”

“Addressing the cause of recidivism is essential to enhancing public safety,” Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton said.  “Many times, an offenders’ criminal behavior can be directly related to substance abuse issues.  The DRC program serves to address those issues through daily reporting, comprehensive treatment, and access to resources, all within a model that is focused on accountability and self-discipline.”

The DRC program provides tailored treatment to each participant over a nine-to-twelve-month period using evidence-based programming that is shown to reduce recidivism. 

To learn more about TDOC’s Day Reporting Centers, visit our website at: https://www.tn.gov/correction.

