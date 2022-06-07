Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,866 in the last 365 days.

Eco Enviro Technologies Introduces Pathogen Reduction Technology

this patented system provides continuous 24x7 human-safe, hospital grade ultraviolet protection against airborne pathogens

“We are happy to be expanding the reach of our indoor clean air technology beyond just healthcare into schools, churches non-profit and for-profit facilities to provide everyone with peace of mind”
— Leonard Atlas, Founder and CEO of Synergistic Sanitizing Solutions, LLC
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Enviro Technologies Introduces Pathogen Reduction Technology that is an FDA approved medical device for the removal of airborne pathogens. It was developed specifically for hospital and medical environments and up until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived it was primarily sold and distributed to those types of healthcare facilities as well as working laboratories.

It's designed as a ceiling mounted fluorescent or LED light fixture to fit into a 2X4 tile drop ceiling or can be mounted on hard ceilings and suspended form vaulted ceilings.  Inside the fixture away from any human or animal interaction is a self-contained UV light, making them safe to use in human-occupied rooms.  The unit is designed to pull in air on one end and emit it on the other end allowing it to pass through the UV light.  This kills 99.9% of all airborne pathogens which is why it received an FDA designation as a medical device.

There is no maintenance other than yearly bulb replacement and quarterly filter replacements.

Overhead and out of sight, this patented system provides continuous 24x7 human-safe, hospital grade ultraviolet protection against airborne pathogens, all safely hidden behind standard-sized fluorescent or LED ceiling lights. The fast, continuous air purification system works around the clock to provide fresh, clean air to breathe.
According to Leonard Atlas, Founder and CEO of Synergistic Sanitizing Solutions, LLC., “We are happy to be expanding the reach of our indoor clean air technology beyond just healthcare into schools, houses of worship and other non-profit and for-profit facilities to provide everyone with peace of mind and safe, clean indoor air.”
Eco Enviro Technologies recently attended the Sustainable Facilities Forum produced by Green Technologies in Sacramento, California where there was much interest from both State and Local Government Agencies.

The following video link will explain the technology and how it works:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHQZ3ualLkk

The technology is available to companies with offices, warehouses, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers and retail stores medical facilities to create a safer and healthier environment for both employees and customers.

For all eligible non-profit facilities such as churches, schools, shelters, city, county, state and federal facilities as well as Native/Indian reservations there are various funding sources available to offset the cost.

For more information about the product or the government reimbursement programs go to www.ecoenvirotechnologies.com or email us at either info@ecoenvirotecnologies.com
or Call 800-800-2087 Ext. 3

Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here

Introduction to UV Lighting System

You just read:

Eco Enviro Technologies Introduces Pathogen Reduction Technology

Distribution channels: Companies, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.