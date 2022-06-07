Eco Enviro Technologies Introduces Pathogen Reduction Technology
“We are happy to be expanding the reach of our indoor clean air technology beyond just healthcare into schools, churches non-profit and for-profit facilities to provide everyone with peace of mind”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Enviro Technologies Introduces Pathogen Reduction Technology that is an FDA approved medical device for the removal of airborne pathogens. It was developed specifically for hospital and medical environments and up until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived it was primarily sold and distributed to those types of healthcare facilities as well as working laboratories.
It's designed as a ceiling mounted fluorescent or LED light fixture to fit into a 2X4 tile drop ceiling or can be mounted on hard ceilings and suspended form vaulted ceilings. Inside the fixture away from any human or animal interaction is a self-contained UV light, making them safe to use in human-occupied rooms. The unit is designed to pull in air on one end and emit it on the other end allowing it to pass through the UV light. This kills 99.9% of all airborne pathogens which is why it received an FDA designation as a medical device.
There is no maintenance other than yearly bulb replacement and quarterly filter replacements.
Overhead and out of sight, this patented system provides continuous 24x7 human-safe, hospital grade ultraviolet protection against airborne pathogens, all safely hidden behind standard-sized fluorescent or LED ceiling lights. The fast, continuous air purification system works around the clock to provide fresh, clean air to breathe.
According to Leonard Atlas, Founder and CEO of Synergistic Sanitizing Solutions, LLC., “We are happy to be expanding the reach of our indoor clean air technology beyond just healthcare into schools, houses of worship and other non-profit and for-profit facilities to provide everyone with peace of mind and safe, clean indoor air.”
Eco Enviro Technologies recently attended the Sustainable Facilities Forum produced by Green Technologies in Sacramento, California where there was much interest from both State and Local Government Agencies.
The following video link will explain the technology and how it works:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHQZ3ualLkk
The technology is available to companies with offices, warehouses, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers and retail stores medical facilities to create a safer and healthier environment for both employees and customers.
For all eligible non-profit facilities such as churches, schools, shelters, city, county, state and federal facilities as well as Native/Indian reservations there are various funding sources available to offset the cost.
For more information about the product or the government reimbursement programs go to www.ecoenvirotechnologies.com or email us at either info@ecoenvirotecnologies.com
or Call 800-800-2087 Ext. 3
Introduction to UV Lighting System