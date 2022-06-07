US waives tariffs on solar panels from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 7 -

Vietnamese solar panels. The US has waived tariffs on solar panels from Việt Nam to ensure access to a sufficient supply of solar modules. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — The US on Monday announced a two-year tax exemption period on solar panels manufactured in four Southeast Asian countries, including Việt Nam.

The move is aimed to ensure an adequate supply of panel components to cater for the rising demand for solar energy in the US.

The White House emphasised that technology in clean energy would allow households to cut their electricity bills, reduce power supply risks in the country and ease the pressing crisis caused by climate change.

It has set the target of tripling solar energy production by 2024, from 7.5 gigawatts to 22.5 gigawatts, sufficient to provide electricity to 3.3 million families each year.

US President Joe Biden also activated the Defence Production Act (DPA) to boost solar panel production in the US. — VNS