Rap Scores Volume 2 Has Been Released On Digital Download, Compact Disc, Cassette & Limited Edition Vinyl

Rap Scores Vol. 2 Has Been Released On Digital Download, Compact Disc, Cassette & Limited Edition Vinyl

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Releasing On Digital Download, Compact Disc, Cassette & Limited Edition Vinyl, Rap Scores Volume 2

Rap Scores Volume 2 is the second album release from the Rap Scores music series, it includes 7 new and never before heard out of this world, elegantly crafted & produced Hip-Hop instrumentals that will make you want to drop everything your doing and do a two-step dance routine while bobbing your head to the beat! Are you ready for Rap Scores Volume 2.

Recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by New York City based producers Black Billz, DCraze & AudioMaxx, this album contains 7 intoxicating instrumental hip-hop tracks including Horus, Lethal Weapon, Get Money, Woke Up This Morning, Heavy, Crazy Devils & Exotica.

This great CD album has all the makings of a classic beat CD, finally, the well awaited Rap Scores Volume 2 has touched down, releasing this week on Digital Download, Stream, Cassette, CD & Limited Edition Vinyl LP!

Rap Scores Volume 2 is distributed by 360 Sound and Vision. 360 Sound and Vision releases quality independent music in the Instrumental, Experimental, Soundtrack, Indie Hip-Hop, & Ambient genres.

Rap Scores Volume 2 is released on, June 2nd, 2022 on Digital Download, Compact Disc, Cassette & Limited Edition Vinyl!


