Celebrating 100+ satellites in orbit and duel red ribbon cutting June 23

About

NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) has flown 700+ systems and subsystems in the past six years, with 100% mission success for all commercial and research missions. NSL manufactures and produces ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Sat to Sat enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. NSL was founded following the successful mission of TSAT with Sat to Sat constellation. The mission proved one could effectively connect 24/7 to an NSL EyeStar radio via the an established constellation. NSL has a heritage of 13 FastBus CubeSats, 180+ EyeStar radios, 90 ThinSat and additional sub-systems all excelling at their respective mission tasks. For further information please visit www.nearspacelaunch.com

