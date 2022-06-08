Celebrating 100+ satellites in orbit and duel red ribbon cutting June 23
NearSpace Companies have expanded to Downtown Upland. They are celebrating 100+ Satellites in orbit and Red-Ribbon cutting on June 23rd from 12:00-2:00pm.
We are excited to celebrate 100+ satellites in orbit and say thank you to the Indiana community during the red ribbon cutting June 23.”UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL), an Aerospace Manufacturer of small satellites, and NearSpace Education 501c3 (NSE), a STEM non-profit, have expanded their efforts by moving to their new location at 79 East Railroad Street in Downtown Upland. NSL and NSE will be celebrating 100+ Satellites manufactured and in orbit plus a Red-Ribbon Cutting on June 23rd from 12:00-2:00pm. NearSpace will be open to the community for tours, a high altitude balloon launch and other fun family activities to celebrate the new facility, which creates opportunities and the revitalization of the Upland downtown area.
— Dr. Hank Voss, co-founder of NSL
The celebration follows the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 launch where NSL's TROOP-3 was onboard. The TROOP missions bring systems or subsystems to orbit every 3 to 6 months. "It is a very exciting time to be a part of the Space community" says Dr. Hank Voss, Co-Founder of NSL. “The current commercial growth is expanding rapidly and NearSpace gets to be a part of it."
The celebration agenda will begin in the afternoon with tours of the new facilities, followed by a balloon launch, and the red-ribbon cutting. The event is family friendly as there will be special speakers, a bouncy house, farmers market, and local food providers. Join us for this special day!
Nearspace Launch
NearSpace Launch, Inc. (NSL) has flown 700+ systems and subsystems in space over the past six years. Also, we’re the builders of Indiana and Iowa’s first ever satellites. NSL performs research and manufactures ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Box’s, and Sat to Sat enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. For further questions please contact Matthew Voss at mattvoss@nearspacelaunch.com
NearSpace Education
NearSpace Education (NSE) seeks to support the education of the next generation of professionals, researchers and space scientists through innovative educational programs. For further questions please contact Brandon Pearson, STEM Director at brandonpearson@nearspaceeducation.org
