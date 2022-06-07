PHILADELPHIA MEDIA ADVISORY: College Settlement Camp's 90th June Supper Event in Horsham Thursday, June 9 4:30 to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, College Settlement of Philadelphia hosts the 90th June Supper at their summer camp in Horsham, PA, as the camp celebrates the 100th anniversary of the summer programs.

