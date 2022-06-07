PHILADELPHIA MEDIA ADVISORY: College Settlement Camp's 90th June Supper Event in Horsham Thursday, June 9 4:30 to 7 p.m.
HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: College Settlement Camp’s 90th June Community Supper
On Thursday, June 9, 2022, College Settlement of Philadelphia hosts the 90th June Supper at their summer camp in Horsham, PA, as the camp celebrates the 100th anniversary of the summer programs.
WHERE: College Settlement Camp, Davies Dining Hall, 593-597 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA 19044
WHEN: Thursday, June 9, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WHO: Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett, Families & Children attending College Settlement Camps this summer, College Settlement of Philadelphia Board Members, Donors, Camp Counselors & Staff, Friends, Neighbors and Supporters of College Settlement Camps
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
• Afternoon TV news casts on-site live shots from College Settlement Camp’s campus
• Interviews with young campers from Philadelphia, College Settlement Executive Director Terry Dougherty, College Settlement Camp Director Karyn Bonner, Camp Counselors, Camp alumni and family members, and community members
• B-roll of children and families on hayrides, farm animals, nature trails, newly renovated swimming pool, and other events including raffles, bake sale, dinner service, and camp tours.
• Please contact Jim DeLorenzo, cell phone 215-266-5943, e-mail jim@jhdenterprises.com, to coordinate media coverage in advance. Jim will also be on-site at the event.
BACKGROUND:
The College Settlement of Philadelphia, currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of their summer camp programs, hosts the 90th College Settlement Camps Community Supper this Thursday, June 9th in Horsham, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
“Since 1932, a chicken supper has been provided to the families of campers and to our generous Horsham neighbors on a Thursday in June,” said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “For the past 89 years, this event has been one of the biggest events in Horsham. After a two-year absence, we are happy to be hosting the June Supper, with an evening of fun that includes a bake sale with homemade ‘goodies,’ tours of the camp, hayrides, a cash raffle, a bike raffle, other basket raffles, and many fun activities for children – as well as our famous chicken dinner.”
The evening’s activities will also include the re-dedication of the renovated Elliott Swimming Pool, as well as remarks from Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett, who represents the Twelfth Senatorial District (which includes Horsham).
The June Supper is an opportunity for past, current and future camper families and friends, camp alumni, camp counselors and staff, as well as involved community members to visit College Settlement Camp ahead of the summer camp season, which begins on Monday, June 20th and continues through Friday, August 12th. Attendees can tour the facilities, see the recent renovations to the swimming pool, inquire about other camp activities, bring their children to see the camp, and get a feeling of what so many Philadelphians have experienced since the founding of the College Settlement summer camps programs in 1922.
Founded to serve the children of Philadelphia and their families by providing a healthy outdoor, country experience in the aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the mission of College Settlement of Philadelphia and the College Settlement Camps is more vital than ever as the Philadelphia region copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
