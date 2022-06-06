House Bill 2097 Printer's Number 3191
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in emergency medical services system, further providing for basic life support ambulances.
