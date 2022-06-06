Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 1713
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for imposition of tax.
