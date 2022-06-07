Vermont State Police News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - Extensive/Serious Injuries - Swanton, VT Case#22A2002926
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2002926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours
STREET: VT RT 78
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jonergin Dr.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nathan Tatro
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Minor
INJURIES: Serious, critical
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Pensak
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Transit 350HD
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor if any
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Joshua Bohannon
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Dump truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Possible minor
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash in the town of Swanton. The location was VT RT 78 near the intersection of Jonergin Dr. Preliminary investigation revealed that while traveling on RT 78, vehicle #1 (motorcycle) operated by Nathan Tatro (age 32), struck the back of a box truck (vehicle #2) while it was preparing to turn left. Tatro was thrown from the motorcycle and into the roadway, and then appears to have been struck by a dump truck approaching in the opposite lane (vehicle #3). At this point, impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash. This investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Saint Albans barracks with any pertinent information.