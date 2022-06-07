Vermont State Police News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - Extensive/Serious Injuries - Swanton, VT Case#22A2002926

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2002926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours

STREET: VT RT 78

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jonergin Dr.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathan Tatro

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Minor

INJURIES: Serious, critical

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Pensak

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Transit 350HD

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor if any

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Joshua Bohannon

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Dump truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Possible minor

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash in the town of Swanton. The location was VT RT 78 near the intersection of Jonergin Dr. Preliminary investigation revealed that while traveling on RT 78, vehicle #1 (motorcycle) operated by Nathan Tatro (age 32), struck the back of a box truck (vehicle #2) while it was preparing to turn left. Tatro was thrown from the motorcycle and into the roadway, and then appears to have been struck by a dump truck approaching in the opposite lane (vehicle #3). At this point, impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash. This investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Saint Albans barracks with any pertinent information.