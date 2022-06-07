Major League Rugby Signs Multi-Year Deal with NuArca Labs
NuArca Labs becomes the Official Digital Platform Partner of Major League RugbyDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major League Rugby (MLR) today announced a partnership with NuArca Labs, a trailblazing non-fungible token (NFT) platform that directly connects brands, artists and athletes with millions of fans worldwide. The agreement will begin around the 2022 Championship Series when NuArca Labs becomes the Official NFT provider in the Digital Trading Card category for MLR. The sponsorship starts June 12.
“We are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with our existing fan base while welcoming others to join the exciting movement that is happening in our league and sport,” said MLR Commissioner George Killebrew. “NuArca Labs’ deep and trusted digital expertise combined with their passion for rugby makes them the perfect partner for us as we launch our NFTs.”
NuArca powers safe and trusted platforms where everyday fans can use the technology they already have to get closer to the game. For the 2023 season, NuArca and MLR will launch an online digital trading card marketplace where fans can purchase “player packs'' and other digital experiences that they can collect and trade. In addition, NuArca will work with all MLR teams to create digital collectibles and promotions designed to bring fans closer to the action.
“With over 16 million rugby fans in the country, MLR is already one of the fastest growing professional leagues in North America and we think they are just getting started,” said Todd Cooper, NuArca Labs CEO and Founder. “We are committed to helping grow rugby’s footprint around the globe to encourage fans to engage more deeply with the sport, particularly in the United States, which will host the Rugby World Cup in 2031.”
In addition to the Major League Rugby partnership, NuArca is the official NFT partner for Rugby League World Cup 2021 and numerous other sports rights holders. While many NFT platforms are designed for crypto enthusiasts, NuArca’s platforms are for everyday fans. No digital wallets or crypto are required. NuArca’s NFTs are minted on the Polygon Layer 2 - a safe and more eco-friendly blockchain that uses a fraction of the energy than other standard technologies. The company has more than 6 years of expertise creating blockchain solutions in highly regulated financial capital markets and private equity management and brings that expertise, authority and discipline to create new safe and eco-friendly NFT platforms for brands and fans.
About Major League Rugby:
Major League Rugby is a professional sports league in its fifth season and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The League evolved from seven teams in 2018, to 13 teams in 2022, featuring 12 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, among other national and local market platforms. Select matches are available to stream live in North America on The Rugby Network, and all matches are available to stream live on The Rugby Network for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby.
About Nuarca Labs:
The Nuarca Labs platform enables brands, players and artists in sports and entertainment to engage directly and safely with their entire fanbase in the digital economy using blockchain technology and NFTs. Established in 2017, Nuarca Labs is the NFT platform, creation, and management unit of Nuarca and has established itself as a global leader in delivering blockchain and AI-based solutions for the fintech, energy and consumer identity security industries.
