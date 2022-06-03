NuArca Selected As The Official NFT Partner for 2022 EAFF E-1 Football Championship (Soccer Tournament) in South Korea
EINPresswire.com/ -- NuArca Labs, a leading NFT platform provider that creates experiences for everyday fans, today announced that it was selected as the East Asia Football Federation E-1 Championship official NFT partner. The 9th edition of the 2022 EAFF E-1 Football Championship will take place in South Korea this summer from July 19th - 27th.
Four of the top Men’s and Women’s teams in the region will compete to become the No. 1 team in East Asia. Teams participating include Men’s and Women’s national teams of China, South Korea, and Japan.
In partnership with NuArca Labs, the EAFF E-1 Football Championship will launch a new digital collectibles marketplace, giving fans a chance to own a piece of the best moments from EAFF’s Men’s and Women’s tournaments.
The EAFF is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022 and the NFT marketplace will feature digital collectibles from EAFF competitions conducted over the past 20 years.
The EAFF E-1 Championship digital collectibles marketplace will launch before the tournaments begin this summer. For information on NuAraca Labs, visit www.nuarcalabs.com.
ABOUT NUARCA LABS
The NuArca Labs platform enables brands, players and artists in sports and entertainment to engage directly and safely with their entire fanbase in the digital economy using blockchain technology and NFTs. NuArca Labs is the NFT platform creation and management unit of NuArca, since 2017, a global leader in delivering blockchain and AI based solutions for the Fintech, Energy and Consumer Identity Security Industries.
Ilyssa Garson
