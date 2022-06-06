WY Wildlife Taskforce to meet June 8-9

Public invited in-person; online

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will gather for their next meeting at 8 a.m. June 8-9 in Casper at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom.

The full two-day meeting agenda is posted on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce website at wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com. The agenda includes registration details for virtual participation. Meetings will be available for viewing online within a week on the website. Subcommittee breakout group work will not be livestreamed or recorded.

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was convened to study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. The topics will be identified by the taskforce members with input from the public for study over an 18-month period with the goal of presenting conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and Governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources. The Taskforce has no rule-making authority.

To receive updates on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, sign up for the email list.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

