Resident-only wild bison license raffle deadline June 15

6/6/2022 10:28:43 PM

Cheyenne - The deadline is nearing to buy a raffle ticket to win a wild bison license, donated by Gov. Mark Gordon. The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website until June 15. There is a limit of one ticket per person. The raffle winner will receive a 2022 wild bison license, but must purchase any additional stamps and applicable licenses. Proceeds from the raffle sales will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition and will help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

Wyoming residents must be eligible to hunt big game in the state. Hunters must be at least 14 years of age by the beginning of hunting season and meet hunter education requirements. The wild bison license is non-transferable. Hopeful hunters should review the bison hunt areas on the Game and Fish website.

The winner will be announced on June 21.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -