Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,402 in the last 365 days.

Washington Public Works Board accepting loan applications now through Sept. 9

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) is accepting applications for infrastructure construction and pre-construction loans now through midnight, Sept. 9. Cities, counties, special purpose districts and quasi-municipal organizations may apply. Infrastructure systems eligible for these very low-interest state loans – between 0.47 and 1.39% for a 20-year construction loan – include streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewer, and solid waste and recycling.

Approximately $115 million is available for construction loans, and $2.9 million for pre-construction loans. This is the second loan application cycle of the 2021-23 state budget. Funds are awarded to projects that pass through the rating threshold based on a competitive ranking process.

The process for rating and ranking begins Sept. 12, and awards are expected to be announced Oct. 7. Depending on the number and qualifications of applicants, there is no guarantee funds will be available for future loan cycles. In the event that not all funds are committed in the first, subsequent cycles will open every six months for construction loans and every four months for pre-construction loans.

An additional $1.94 million is being deposited in the emergency loan account, bringing available funds to $5 million. Applications for emergency funding remain open on a first-come, first-served basis until all available funds set aside for this program are exhausted. This funding is only available for emergencies in distressed communities and can be awarded as grants under qualifying circumstances.

Application workshop June 14

A virtual application workshop for PWB construction and pre-construction loans is scheduled for June 14 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. PDT. In previous cycles, demand for dollars outpaced available funding. The board expects this cycle to be similarly competitive. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend the workshop.

Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-works-board-2023-loan-cycle-program-policies-tickets-353933272947 

More information, application and contact

Visit the Public Works Board financing webpage for more information and to complete the online application. For questions, please contact Traditional Programs Director and Tribal Liaison Mark Rentfrow, (360) 529-6432.

###

You just read:

Washington Public Works Board accepting loan applications now through Sept. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.