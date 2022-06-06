Submit Release
For The Amazing Vitas! The Show Must Go On

Oba Vita, Producer- The Amazing Vitas

We are excited to bring our family story to the big screen. It’s been a long road to get here. A lot of trial and error but here we are, like my mom said, at the right time.”
— Oba Vita, Producer- The Amazing Vitas

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The true story of the The Amazing Vitas! the first family of black acrobats to ever travel with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in the 1980’s finally comes to the big screen. www.theamazingvitas.com

The family patriarch, Kijauna Vita, grew up in the Jim Crow South. He was a visionary way ahead of his time who was able to raise above his reality to bring joy to people all over the United States.

The Vita family, considered hometown heroes in Chicago Heights, Illinois, moved west to Las Vegas and eventually to Los Angeles, where they have been captivating audiences at venues such as Universal Studios, and training some of Hollywood biggest stars.

“We are excited to bring our family story to the big screen. It’s been a long road to get here. A lot of trial and error but here we are, like my mom said, at the right time. We want to inspire people, especially our young generations. To achieve greatness, you must train to be the best at what you do, show up and take responsibility for your own life” said producer Oba Vita.

A circus is a small town that moves from one place of exhibition to the next. It is like a city without a zip code, as it has been described. The family unit is very strong on a circus and The Vita Family is one of the best examples of it. You live, work and eat together daily. You are always together as a group, and this creates an unbreakable family bond.

The TV series concept was directed by Brandon Yarbrough (The Blvd), Executive Produced by Oba Vita at Brush Floor Entertainment.

Jasmin Espada
Espada PR
