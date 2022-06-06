The State of Housing In Black America, The Memphis Edition, Will Address Inequality & Democracy in the Housing Market

NAREB works tirelessly to increase wealth creation for black families through homeownership. The SHIBA Report provides a detailed view of the real numbers and facts that impact and impede black families from realizing the dream of homeownership.

The Memphis Realtist Chapter of NAREB is hosting this event to influence policy changes and provide education to help more black families become homeowners.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA), the Memphis Edition, is Thursday, June 9th at The Crescent Club at 10 a.m. This event is hosted by the Memphis Realtist® Chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. ® (NAREB) and is designed to highlight and discuss issues facing blacks seeking homeownership and equip others with the knowledge and tools required to fight for equality and democracy within the housing market. The Crescent Club is located at 6075 Poplar Ave Ste. 909, Memphis, TN 38119. In-person attendance to SHIBA, the Memphis Edition, is by invitation only but the public can view it via live stream on social media and www.SHIBAMemphis.com.

The findings in the NAREB 2021 SHIBA Report were used to determine the event discussion topics. The report offers a comprehensive look not only at the systemic impediments to black American dreams of homeownership, but also the necessary public policy, interventions, and intricate mortgage market adjustments needed to build black wealth through homeownership. The event will address those topics as well as educate attendees on changes they can make to help navigate the current barriers and challenges many black families face when considering purchasing a home.

Rasheedah Jones is the Chair of SHIBA Memphis. “We are excited to reignite NAREB’s presentation of the State of Housing in Black America Memphis Edition. NAREB Memphis’ last presentation of the SHIBA report was in 2011 when I served as local board president. At that time, we were in discussion about stabilizing the housing market after the housing crash of 2008. We are in a similar conversation as we present even more barriers to black homeownership in a post-pandemic economy. As we continue this fight for housing equity and housing democracy, we hope the thought leadership in the room and across this great city will be moved to action that increases wealth creation for black families through real property ownership,” said Jones.

SHIBA Memphis Edition has assembled a roster of knowledgeable and passionate guest speakers and presenters that include:

• Steve Cohen, U.S. Congress TN 9th District

• Eddie S. Jones, Jr., Chairman Emeritus – Shelby County Commission

• Melvin Burgess, Assessor of Property, Shelby County, TN

• T. Michelle McCarroll, Field Director (Acting), Nashville, TN - HUD

• Tamela Thurman, Director Single Family Equitable Housing – FreddieMac

• Ashley Thomas, III, 2nd Vice President - NAREB

• Mark Alston, Political Action Committee Chair – NAREB

• Courtney Q. Jones, Executive Director – Black Coalition for Housing

• Wonda McGowan, President, Memphis Realtist® Chapter - NAREB

• Rasheedah Jones, SHIBA Memphis Chair & National Treasurer - NAREB

• Daryl Lewis, President-Elect, Memphis Realtist® Chapter – NAREB

For more information about the State of Housing in Black America, the Memphis Edition, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc.®, visit www.SHIBAMemphis.com and www.NAREB.com