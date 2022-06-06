Route 3054 Baldwin Road Slide Repair Completed in Collier

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Baldwin Road (Route 3054) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, has been completed and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Baldwin Road between Pinkerton Run Road and Cowan Road (Route 3043), began on Monday, May 2. Crews conducted slide repair, pavement restoration, and excavation work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

