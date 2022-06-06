New Group Home Opens in Meadow Lake

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 6, 2022

Today, Trade and Export Minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison on behalf of Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky, joined community members, dignitaries and residents in Meadow Lake to celebrate the grand opening of the new Multiworks Vocational Training Corporation group home.

Multiworks is a community-based organization that has provided residential, vocational and recreational supports and services to people with intellectual disabilities in the Meadow Lake area since 1978. The Government of Saskatchewan provided $101,000 in capital funding to support the development of the four-space group home. In addition, $321,271 is provided annually for the operating costs of the home.

"This new group home is another step in our government's support of person-centred community living," Harrison said. "Our community partners, like Multiworks, are essential in creating inclusive and accessible communities in our province."

"We are very appreciative of the support we get from the Province of Saskatchewan, and our communities of Meadow Lake and Flying Dust First Nation," Multiworks' Executive Director Dave Thickett said. "Multiworks is delighted to be able to provide the support to individuals who need it and that partnerships such as this provide it. This allows people to remain in their community and enjoy all the important family and friend relationships that are an integral part of having a quality life. We are fortunate to be a part of their lives and have the opportunity to be a part of their extended family."

This new group home supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating more residential services for people with intellectual disabilities. Saskatchewan residents and communities that have done work that aligns with the Disability Strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. You can find the nearest office at saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Rikkeal BohmannSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-5283Email: rikkeal.bohmann@gov.sk.ca