Iglesia Ni Cristo Remains a Community Partner in Organizing Blood Donations

Church Of Christ volunteers posing for group photo in front of Canadian Blood Services location

Iglesia Ni Cristo volunteers from Southern Ontario showed up at Canadian Blood Services locations, like this one at 765 Britannia Road West in Mississauga, to donate blood and help save lives.

After donating blood, INC volunteers pose in front of the Canadian Blood Services location in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Certificate of Recognition from the Canadian Blood Services awarded to the INC (May 26, 2022).

Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ, in English) partners with Canadian Blood Services throughout May 2022 at eight locations in Southern Ontario.

ONTARIO, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 100 members of the Church Of Christ from Southern Ontario rolled up their sleeves to donate blood and plasma to Canadian Blood Services (CBS) throughout May 2022. CBS clinics in Mississauga, Burlington, Windsor, and Niagara Falls were among the eight locations where the members donated.

Simran Dulay, Territory Manager for Canadian Blood Services at the Mississauga Heartland location, awarded the INC with a Certificate of Recognition. Conferred on May 26, 2022, the certificate reads: “Your tremendous support has made a significant difference in the lives of patients and the success of our mission. Thank you for your generosity and commitment to Canada's Lifeline."

The INC is recognized by the Canadian Blood Services as one of their largest group donation partners and in 2019, received an “Honoured Partner” award from them.

Blood drives are just one of the many types of socio-civic activities being accomplished by the INC in communities everywhere. Through its charitable arms like the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation or the INC Giving Project, the Church Of Christ continues to extend help, and contribute positively to communities, most especially to those in need.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914, by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo. Since then, the INC has spread to more than 160 countries and territories, with its members belonging to 149 nationalities and races. The current INC Executive Minister is Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

###

About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/

** COMMUNITY SERVICE THROUGH "NEIGHBOURHOOD APPRECIATION DAY" **

