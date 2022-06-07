This Savvy Couple Invests in "Disruptors" in the Beauty Industry
They See Big Growth Potential in Industry-Changing Brand
We saw all the growth and development and became interested in opening a business that had a lot of potential and could be relevant for a long time. L.A. Bikini is a fantastic fit.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already veterans of more than a dozen years in the wellness and beauty industry, Joe and Jessica Davis look for brands that “disrupt the market” and the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida couple believe they have found that potential with L.A. Bikini, the franchise concept that combines a novel “sugaring” hair removal technique with a forward-thinking business model.
— Joe Davis
Sugaring uses an all-natural sugar paste formulation to remove unwanted hair in a natural way without the harsh chemicals used in the outdated hot-wax Brazilian. Sugaring is a healthier, less painful way to remove hair that also inhibits hair growth, all of which helps to achieve the smoothest skin possible – and a loyal following.
“We look for brands that disrupt the beauty and wellness markets through innovation and offer a superior product or service within the market,” Joe Davis said. “L.A. Bikini is one of those brands.”
The couple operates two L.A. Bikini studios. They opened their first location – L.A. Bikini’s first entry into the Florida market – at 3992 3rd St. S in Jacksonville Beach in January 2020 and a second studio at 13475 Atlantic Blvd., in Jacksonville this past April. They also own three Massage Envy locations in downtown Chicago and one Amazing Lash Studio in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
“Our journey to opening the first L.A. Bikini in Florida began with an interest in the hair removal industry,” Jessica Davis said. “As we researched and explored hair removal brands, we were underwhelmed by waxing. We believed there had to be a better option. L.A. Bikini provided that better option by replacing wax with sugar that goes on cool, comes off easily, and leaves skin unbelievably smooth. Sugaring just made sense to us and it became clear that opening a sugaring hair removal studio was the best option. It’s an exciting brand that is doing hair removal differently and better!”
The Davises are not only franchise owners, but Area Representatives for L.A. Bikini, recruiting other potential franchise owners to open multiple locations. Area Representatives commit to opening from seven to 20-plus units in designated territories over periods ranging from five to 10 years. The Davises’ territory encompasses Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, and St. Augustine. Additionally, projections call for 10 locations in the Miami area within 6 years, seven in Orlando within five years and seven studios in Tampa, also within five years.
“We relocated to North Florida about five years ago and absolutely love this area,” Joe Davis said. “We saw all the growth and development and became interested in opening a business that had a lot of potential and could be relevant for a long time. L.A. Bikini is a fantastic fit.”
L.A. Bikini is in growth mode since it began franchising in 2015. It already has locations in seven states, and its ambitious growth plan calls for having 100 studios open across the country by 2027, eventually expanding to more than 300 locations.
While using sugar to remove unwanted body hair is actually an ancient technique, it took L.A. Bikini to find a niche with the unique service and help it stand out in a competitive industry with little differentiation. L.A. Bikini offers a forward-thinking business model combined with state-of-the-art technology; smaller, more efficient studio footprints that result in lower operating costs and fewer employees; and unique membership models that give customers special rewards and savings with only a short-term commitment. L.A. Bikini is striving to offer transformative hair removal by creating a mutually rewarding relationship between its owners, employees, and guests. That is a formula for success that has individuals like the Davises bullish on the growth of the concept.
“Clean beauty is a growing trend… the idea that remarkable results can come from healthier products,” Jessica Davis said. “And we love the fact that L.A. Bikini focuses on a single service – sugaring hair removal – and is a recognized expert in providing superior service in that segment as opposed to offering many services and simply being average at each of them.”
About L.A. Bikini
Hoover, AL-based L.A. Bikini combines a unique sugaring hair removal technique that customers actually look forward to getting with an innovative business model that rewards customers with lifetime membership benefits without an ongoing contract. Franchising was launched in 2015 and L.A. Bikini expects to have 100 studios open by 2027, eventually growing to more than 300 locations nationwide.
