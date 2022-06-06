Submit Release
2022-06-06 14:44:48.84 $56,679 Club Keno Prize Won In Pittsburg

A lucky Club Keno player purchased a ticket that won a $56,679 prize at Pittsburg Pub & Patio, 27446 County Road 233, in Pittsburg. The winning 8-spot Bulls-Eye ticket matched all eight spots played, as well as the Bulls-Eye number, to win a $50,000 base prize plus the progressive jackpot amount at the time for a total prize of $56,679.

Club Keno is drawn every four minutes. Players can choose to play one to 10 spots, with prizes increasing as more spots are played. Players can also add Bulls-Eye or Double Bulls-Eye to their tickets for a chance to win even larger prizes by matching one or two “Bulls-Eye” numbers, which are randomly selected from the winning numbers after each drawing.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Hickory County won more than $1.9 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $193,000 in commissions and bonuses for tickets sold, and more than $120,000 in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county, including Hermitage R-IV, Wheatland R-II and Weableau R-III School Districts. To see a detailed list of how these funds were used in the last fiscal year, visit MOLottery.com

