Downing Strongly Opposes SEC Proposed Rules
In a recent letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commissioner Troy Downing expressed concerns and strong opposition to proposed rules that could have devastating impacts for Montana’s investors, natural resource development, energy production, agriculture, and thousands of jobs.
The letter, sent to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, outlines the Commissioner’s concerns regarding “The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate Related Disclosures for Investors.”
Download the letter HERE.
###