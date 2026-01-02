Making Hay for Montana Schools – State Auditor James Brown announces that State Trust lands generated $80.8 million in fiscal year 2025 for education

December 29, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE As the year comes to a close, Montana State Auditor James Brown highlighted the vital role the Montana State Land Board plays in strengthening public education. Brown announced that in Fiscal Year 2025 state trust lands generated more than $80.8 million in revenue for Montana’s public schools and endowed institutions. Of that total, $73.4 million was distributed as Common Schools Base Aid, providing core support for Montana’s K–12 education system and helping students and schools succeed in every corner of the state. State trust lands—nearly 5.2 million acres managed on behalf of Montana’s public institutions—generate funding through sustainable agriculture, grazing, timber, and energy development, while also supporting wildlife habitat, hunting, recreation, and good-paying jobs. “State trust lands funding is especially important in Montana because our state is one of the few with a dedicated trust that directs revenue from public lands straight into our schools,” Brown said. “At a time when many Montanans are feeling the squeeze from rising costs and property taxes, this revenue provides essential classroom resources without adding pressure on local taxpayers. It’s a uniquely Montana solution that helps students thrive while keeping education affordable for working families.” “As a member of the Montana Land Board and a four-generation Montanan, I am honored to help defend our public lands and steward our natural resources in a way that delivers lasting benefits for Montana students,” Brown said. “This funding is transformational. It supports classrooms, educators, and communities, and helps ensure every child has access to a quality education, no matter their ZIP code in the Treasure State.” “As a proud graduate of Beaverhead County High School and the University of Montana, I know these dollars help fulfill our constitutional commitment to a basic system of free, high-quality public education,” Brown said. “When we responsibly manage trust lands, we are directly investing in our children’s future, strengthening school budgets, and creating the conditions for Montana students to succeed.” Brown emphasized that the Land Board’s work reflects his personal commitment to both high-quality education for Montana kids and strong conservation of the state’s natural resources. More information about the Land Board and its work is available on the DNRC’s website at https://dnrc.mt.gov/TrustLand/About/understanding-trust-land. ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.