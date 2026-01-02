Insurance Commissioner Urges Montanans to Review Coverage and File Claims Promptly Following Recent Storms

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: December 22, 2025

Contact: Tyler Newcombe

Tyler.Newcombe@mt.gov



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Montana Auditor and Commissioner of Insurance James Brown said his office is closely monitoring the devastating impact of flooding throughout Northwest Montana, including the impact on Libby, Troy and surrounding communities in Lincoln, Sanders and Flathead Counties, as well as on the Blackfeet Reservation. Further, Commissioner Brown is tracking the significant damage caused by severe wind events throughout the state, including in Helena where the Office of the Auditor was itself damaged by a tree fall.

“My thoughts are with the families, businesses, and homeowners impacted by this devastating flooding,” Commissioner Brown said. “As evidenced by President Trump’s recent approval of Governor Gianforte’s emergency declaration request, the recent storms have caused significant damage to homes, farms, infrastructure, and businesses across multiple counties.”

Commissioner Brown added, “All of us at the Auditor’s office know this is an incredibly difficult time. The last thing anyone should have to worry about is whether an insurance-related claim will be unfairly denied or whether someone will be there to help answer questions on a timely basis. I want to make sure Montanans know their rights and have access to the support they need to move forward.”

Said Commissioner Brown, “my team is coordinating and collaborating with the Montana DNRC, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, FEMA and other government and private sector partners on messaging and outreach throughout the Treasure State. To this end, my office, the Commissioner of Insurance office, stands ready to offer all available resources to help Montana property owners file claims, mitigate future risks of loss, and work with consumers and insurance companies to quickly repair and rebuild damaged structures and communities”.

Montanans affected by flooding, roof damage, fallen trees, or wind-related destruction should take immediate steps to document losses. We also advise that Montanans not delay in contacting their insurance agents and/or carriers to begin the claims process.

Harmed policyholders are specifically encouraged to:

Document all damage with photos or videos before beginning cleanup or repairs;

Keep receipts for any repairs or emergency expenses to share with a claims adjuster;

Keep samples of damaged items such as carpeting wallpaper, furniture upholstery, etc. to give to your adjuster;

Avoid contractors who demand full payment upfront or make pushy and/or unsolicited offers for repair work.

Commissioner Brown also reminds residents that standard homeowners’ insurance typically covers wind damage, but flood damage is not included unless a separate flood policy has been purchased. Those without flood insurance may still be eligible for federal disaster assistance given the fact a federal disaster declaration has been made.

“After a disaster, everything is overwhelming, and determining the need for and making an insurance coverage can be time consuming”, Brown said. “Our job is to help people understand their policies, resolve disputes, make sure insurance companies are treating policyholders fairly, and fighting fraud. We stand ready to help every step of the way.” Montanans are resilient, and we are committed to standing with our neighbors by assisting them during the recovery process.

Those impacted by the recent storms are urged to contact the State Auditor’s office for assistance by contacting the Policyholder Services Division by visiting csimt.gov or by calling 406-444-2040.”