Blue Water Film Festival, Hosted by InterContinental at Vistal Restaurant, awards $15,000 in prizes to Filmmakers
“The Witness is a Whale,” “Soul of the Ocean,” “Aquateam - Sea Adventure,” and “The Cost of Free Water” Receive Top Jury Prizes
We are thrilled to have some of the most innovative tech companies participating at this year’s filmmakers’ brunch.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) announced this year’s prize winners at the InterContinental San Diego at the Vistal Bar Restaurant on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The festival, held from June 2-5, held its inaugural filmmakers’ brunch awarding 12 filmmakers including Canadian Director Nadine Pequeneza (“The Last of the Right Whales”) who received a DELL mobile laptop which includes Intel Intel Xeon W11955M CPU (8-core, 2.6GHz), 32 GB RAM, 4K UHD+ Touch screen with 100% Adobe RGB, NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD.
“The filmmaker’s brunch is an important first step when building a successful festival,” said Greg Reitman, Festival Director, and Founder. “We are thrilled to have some of the most innovative tech companies participating at this year’s filmmakers’ brunch. Acknowledging filmmakers is an integral and healthy process especially when these individuals dedicate decades of their life towards environmental issues and our oceans.”
Additional film industry prizes were sponsored by Lectrosonics, FiLMic Pro, and LumaTouch.
BWFF Brunch Awards
Lumatouch
Howard & Michelle Hall; Nick & Cheryl Dean; Jeremie Battaglia; Nick Hutchinson;
Amanda Sosnowski; Paula Fouce; Mike Libecki; Kika Tuff; Brian Kelley; and Sara Dosa.
FiLMiC Pro
Nick & Cheryl Dean; Howard & Michelle Hall, Jeremie Battaglia, Pepe Brix; Mike Libecki; Tyson Sadler; Erica Nguyen; Sarah Feanke; Alex Pritz; Kieran Baxter
Lectrosonics Audio Recorders
Howard Hall; Mike Libecki
Dell Laptop
Nadine Pequeneza
BWFF is grateful to have the support of the Dale and Laura Kutnick Foundation; Media Sponsor Animation Magazine and Earth Sponsors DELL Technologies and NVIDIA; Eco Sponsors including 1% for the Planet, Atlantis Philippines Dive Resorts, Aura Cacia, Baja Brewing, Dr. Bronner’s, Eco Bags, Eliah Sahil Organics, FiLMiC Pro, Lectrosonics, Luma Touch, Lumen Wines, Make Pizza & Salad, Open Water, Pure Project, Scuba Pro, Shearwater, UC San Diego and the San Diego community support of local arts.
About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Oceans Day, June 8th. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet; the festival purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film.
BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.
About the Blue Water Institute
The year-round Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to innovate for ocean-based solutions and to develop the next set of environmental filmmakers for industry change. Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
2022 BWFF official trailer