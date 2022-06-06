SLIB Approves Two BRC Projects June 2

Cheyenne, Wyo. – On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program applications from the towns of Hudson and Sinclair. The five elected officials did not approve a BRC request from the Town of Lyman.

SLIB considered these projects after the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors recommended similar funding at its May 11, 2022, quarterly meeting held virtually.

BRC Projects Considered by SLIB:

Community Readiness Application

The town of Hudson requested a $248,513 Community Readiness grant to extend the town’s existing water line from Kansas Avenue approximately 600 yards under the little Popo Agie River to Frank’s Meats and the surrounding land. The extension will serve two businesses and stub out to the adjacent 12 acres of land for further business or residential expansion opportunities. The project will also serve five existing residences that would not have to haul water anymore.

The board unanimously approved this request.

Community Project Application

The town of Sinclair requested a $240,000 Community Project grant to stabilize and repair the exterior façade of the Sinclair Historic Theatre. This will be the final phase of a multi-year project to renovate, revitalize, and ensure the Historic Theatre is operational as a community gathering place.

The board unanimously approved this request.

Business Committed Application

SLIB also heard a request from the Town of Lyman for a $3 million Business Committed grant and a $3 million loan for the construction of a 16,000-square-foot assisted living facility. According to the plan, the facility would include 22 apartments, a complete kitchen and dining area. The proposed facility would be located on a 2.6-acre site across from Town Hall in an area that is currently used for parking overflow.

The board did not approve this request.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT PROGRAM

The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. The WBC team thoroughly reviews and vets each application, conducts in-person or virtual site visits, and presents to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full Board of Directors.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to SLIB for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction.