Route 981 Nighttime Road Closures Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the nighttime closures of Route 981 located in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County is extended through Friday, June 10.  The nighttime closures will occur between the PA Turnpike Bridge and Hecla Road from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, June 6 and continuing through Friday, June 10, weather permitting. 

A posted detour will be in place:

  • Fiedors Grove Road traffic will use Viking Drive and State Street.

  • Route 981 traffic will use Route 819, Route 982, and Kecksburg Road.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to haul excavated material by oversized vehicles on the roadway as part of the Laurel Valley Transportaion Improvement Project. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

