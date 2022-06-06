Submit Release
T-378 West Loop Road Bridge Project Begins in Blair County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting of Three Springs, will begin bridge replacement work on T-378 (West Loop Road) on Monday, June 13, in Frankstown Township, Blair County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will implement an 8.1-mile detour to begin bridge replacement work. Overall work on this project consists of the bridge replacement, drainage, guiderail and any miscellaneous construction needed.

Work will take place under a detour that will follow Route 2007 (Reservoir Road), Route 2018 (Tel-Power Road), Route 2020 (Locke Mountain Road), and T-378 (West Loop Road).

All work on this $996,818 project is expected to be completed by October 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

 

# # #


