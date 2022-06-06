T-378 West Loop Road Bridge Project Begins in Blair County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting of Three Springs, will begin bridge replacement work on T-378 (West Loop Road) on Monday, June 13, in Frankstown Township, Blair County.



Starting Monday, the contractor will implement an 8.1-mile detour to begin bridge replacement work. Overall work on this project consists of the bridge replacement, drainage, guiderail and any miscellaneous construction needed.



Work will take place under a detour that will follow Route 2007 (Reservoir Road), Route 2018 (Tel-Power Road), Route 2020 (Locke Mountain Road), and T-378 (West Loop Road).



All work on this $996,818 project is expected to be completed by October 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

# # #





