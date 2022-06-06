Submit Release
Line Painting Operations this Week in District 11

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Monday through Saturday, June 6-11 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the following locations:

Beaver County

  • Route 151 in various municipalities

  • Route 30 in Greene, Hanover, and Independence townships

  • Route 18 between Clinton Frankfort Road (Route 4002) in Frankfort Springs Borough and Route 151 in Raccoon Township

  • Route 3042 (Anderson Hozak Road) in Hanover Township

  • Route 3036 (Gringo Independence Road) in Independence and Hopewell townships

  • Route 3013 (Todd Road/Independence Road) in Center, Hopewell, and Independence townships

  • Route 3025 (Bocktown Cork Road) in Independence Township

Allegheny County

  • Route 2032 (Lewis Run Road) in Pleasant Hills and West Mifflin boroughs

  • Route 2034 (Phillip Murray Road) in West Mifflin Borough

  • Route 2036 (Wall Road) in Jefferson Hills Borough

  • Route 885 in various municipalities

  • Route 837 in various municipalities

  • Route 2042 (Fifth Street/Goldstrohm Avenue) in West Mifflin Borough

  • Route 2043 (Camp Hollow Road) in West Mifflin Borough

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent.  Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth.  Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area. 

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


