First year-class of sturgeon reared at the Niagara Springs hatchery stocked in the Snake River

After rearing for one year in the new Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery south of Wendell, several hundred sturgeon were recently stocked in four Magic Valley locations in the Snake River. Hatchery staff from the Niagara Springs hatchery stocked the fish at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs and Niagara Springs Creek. Each location received approximately 100 fish, except Relish Beach where 50 fish were stocked.

While still relatively small, these fish are at their target release size of at least 7 oz. and 12 inches in length.

This is the second release of one-year old sturgeon from the Niagara Springs hatchery. The first release occurred in April in the Snake River at release sites in southwestern Idaho.

The new state-of-the-art sturgeon hatchery is a joint partnership between Idaho Power Company and Idaho Fish and Game. The goal of the hatchery is to produce 2,500 sturgeon per year from naturally spawned eggs collected in the Snake River.

For more information about the Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.