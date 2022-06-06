UCO Endeavor Games Presented by The Hartford Hosts Hundreds of Athletes With Disabilities in Edmond, OK From June 9-12
The Hartford to support event with surprise equipment donations, World Champion athlete meet and greets and inaugural Human Achievement award
We know sport has the power to change the lives of athletes and we are excited to be able to play a role in their adaptive sports journey.”EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of athletes with disabilities are experiencing the power of sport by competing at the UCO Endeavor Games presented by The Hartford, taking place in Edmond, OK June 9-12, 2022.
— Cassidhe Walker, UCO Endeavor Games Event Director
Now in its 23rd year, the UCO Endeavor Games Presented by The Hartford is among the most prominent regional adaptive competitive sport events. This year 11 sports will be contested, including archery, air rifle, cycling, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and wheelchair softball.
The Hartford, along with World Champion Basketball Player Megan Blunk, will surprise four local athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. In addition, The Hartford and Blunk will announce the winner of The Hartford’s Human Achievement award, which is given to an athlete, nominated by their peers, who serves as an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and inspires others as a role model.
“We’re proud of every athlete we’ve served over the past 23 years and how much the UCO Endeavor Games has grown. We look forward to another great competition this year and welcome athletes of all abilities to experience a premier sports competition event,” stated Cassidhe Walker, UCO Endeavor Games Event Director. “We know sport has the power to change the lives of athletes and we are excited to be able to play a role in their adaptive sports journey.”
The UCO Endeavor Games, sanctioned by Move United, is part of The Hartford Competition Series which brings together five premier competitive adaptive sports events across the country. Each event in the series includes World Champion athlete meet and greets, surprise equipment donations and the Human Achievement award.
Each competition is sanctioned by applicable National Governing Bodies and often serves as a pipeline to elite competition at the national and international level. This competition is also a qualifier for the Move United Junior Nationals presented by The Hartford, which is scheduled for July 16-22, 2022, in Metro Denver, Colorado.
“We are dedicated to raising awareness of adaptive sports and expanding access to sports participation for people of all abilities,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are proud to sponsor the UCO Endeavor Games and remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to advancing the adaptive sports movement.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
The event is also sponsored by the University of Central Oklahoma, Hanger Clinic, MidFirst Bank, Visit Edmond, Bule and Gold Sausage, and American Fidelity. For more information, visit www.endeavorgames.org/edmond.
