2022-06-03 15:06:46.857 $490,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Ticket Sold in Blue Eye

2022-06-03 15:06:46.857

A Missouri Lottery player who bought a Show Me Cash ticket at JJ Junction Market, 7933 E. Highway 86 in Blue Eye, matched all five winning numbers on May 20 to win a $490,000 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were: 11, 13, 18, 22 and 36.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $97,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Stone County won more than $4.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $483,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $333,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.