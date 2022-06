Corporate Staffing Agency in Lincoln Proud to Achieve 20 Years of Successful Business

LaborMax Staffing - Lincoln Staffing Agency in Lincoln jobs in Lincoln Now Hiring in Lincoln Lincoln Recruiter

LaborMax Staffing Corporate, a top Staffing Agency in Lincoln, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 20 years of business.

This is a big milestone for both management and the team that works diligently to keep our clients happy. We couldn’t be anymore thankful for how much love the community has shown these last 20 years.” — Jenny Moranga

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborMax Staffing Corporate, a top staffing agency in Lincoln , is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 20 years of successful business this year. This is a milestone that is difficult to achieve, but for the LaborMax Staffing's team in Lincoln, one that deserves to be mentioned.The industry of performing quality services is one of gratitude, acknowledgement, and valor. This is extremely important with businesses that specialize in both helping people in finding a job where they can use their skills to earn a good living, and helping clients employ only dependable, well-screened individuals, as well. For the last twenty years, LaborMax Staffing has accomplished just that.“This is a big milestone for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients and workers happy,” Jenny Moraga said, who is the owner of LaborMax Staffing in Lincoln. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 20 years.”For the past 20 years, the Lincoln staffing company , that provides much-needed staffing and job opportunity to the public, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by not only the company LaborMax Staffing - Lincoln but because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele and workers.“We plan to reach another twenty plus years of quality business for companies and workers all over Lincoln and surrounding areas,” Jenny said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients and workers.”For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Lincoln, please visit labormax.net or call (402) 413-8177. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 300 N 27th St Ste B, Lincoln, NE 68503.

Staffing Agency in Lincoln Five Star Review