I-94 shoulder closure near Red River Bridge scheduled this week

BISMARCK, N.D. - Eastbound and westbound shoulders of Interstate 94 on the west side of the Red River Bridge will be closed from Tuesday, June 7, through the end of the week. Crews will be working in the area during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Workers and vehicles will be present on the shoulder and the slope of the ditch.



Motorists should use caution when driving through the area and move to the opposite lane when safe.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



Gabrielle Glass

gglass@nd.gov

701.328.4329

