FARGO, N.D. - Lane closures expected at the 64th Avenue bridge project on Interstate 29 beginning June 7 in Fargo.



I-29 north and southbound passing lanes will be closed to traffic to allow contractors safe access to the median to prepare for bridge beam setting.



Speeds will be reduced with minimal delays to the traveling public.



The project is scheduled to be complete in October.



