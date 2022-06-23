#1 Best-Selling MagBuddy Mounts Now Available at 7-Eleven
Naztech has partnered with 7-Eleven to bring the new MagBuddy Elite Series hands-free magnetic phone mounts to 7-Eleven stores.
A next-generation upgrade of Naztech’s worldwide best-selling MagBuddy mounts, the MagBuddy Elite Series retains the original tried-and-trusted bases and re-engineers the magnetic mounting head to provide the same secure, reliable hold on today’s largest and heaviest mobile devices. The new-and-improved design features four powerful N52 magnets arranged together in a tight formation, which allows the magnetic head to be 10% smaller while creating a magnetic hold that is 70% stronger – strong enough to hold even a tablet steady over the roughest roads.
MagBuddy Elite Series models will be available in 7-Eleven stores including best-sellers: the Windshield, Dash, Cup Holder, and Anywhere+ mounts.
With the MagBuddy Elite Windshield mount, keeping navigation and notifications glanceable is the easiest it has ever been. Just lock the suction cup base to your windshield, and your smartphone, tablet, or GPS device will stay elevated and at the viewing angle that is just right for you, thanks to the 360° Swivel Ball Technology.
The MagBuddy Elite Dash mount takes all the convenience of the Windshield mount and flips it upside-down. Lock the base anywhere on your dashboard and adjust the telescopic arm to any height with up to 8” of extension, allowing you to keep your screen within sight and at your fingertips anywhere in your cabin, no matter how small or roomy it is.
For drivers with lower-rising cabins, the MagBuddy Cup Holder mount is the perfect choice. The base expands to fit in cup holders of any size, and your screen hovers at just the right height to become a part of your dashboard console. Navigate, talk, and control your playlist while keeping your view of the road ahead absolutely clear.
The MagBuddy Elite Anywhere+ mount is the most versatile option in the lineup. Two flexible flaps on the adhesive base give it unparalleled flexibility: mount your phone or tablet anywhere in your vehicle—on any surface, flat or curved, smooth or textured—or bring it home and create a hands-free setup in your kitchen, at your desk, or anywhere else.
Also available in stores will be the MagBuddy Metal Plates 2-pack. Get your device magnetic mount-ready by adhering an ultra-thin metal plate to the back of your device or its case, or by simply sandwiching the plate between your device and its case.
The MagBuddy Elite Series is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
About Naztech
Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.
