Naztech Introduces the Ultimate Powerhouse
Designed for home or office, the Ultimate Charging Station Pro integrates the latest fast charging technologies into a full-featured powerhouse.VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naztech, a global leader in charging solutions, today announced its most powerful and versatile product to-date, the Ultimate Charging Station Pro, an all-in-one power solution –now with Power Delivery. This universal charging base offers a host of features to maximize the performance of your current workstation.
Designed for home or office, the Ultimate Charging Station Pro is a full-featured powerhouse, integrating a sophisticated Qi wireless charger, a multi-USB charging hub enhanced with Power Delivery and Fast Charge Technology, and an ultra-compact removeable portable battery, providing seven different ways to connect and power up, using a single outlet.
Packed with the latest fast charging technologies, the Ultimate provides up to 65W of power to efficiently charge multiple connected devices, including 15W wireless fast charge, 30W USB-C PD 3.0, 18W Adaptive Fast Charge USB, plus three additional high-speed USB-A and one additional USB-C port. It also features a removable, palm-sized 4,000mAh power bank for continuous power on the go.
Product specs:
-Maximum Output: 65W
-7 Outputs for multiple device charging:
----Qi wireless output: 15W
----USB-C PD output: 30W
----Fast Charge output: 18W
----Dual USB outputs: 15W Max
----Portable battery USB-C output: 15W (input 10W)
----Portable battery USB output: 10W
-Battery type: Li-Polymer
-Battery capacity: 4,000mAh
-Includes: Wall charger and 3ft USB-C cable
The compact charger’s solid, space-saving housing is designed to keep all your charging in one small, centralized location—organized and simplified –with power to go. Its universal compatibility enables the user to keep multiple devices ready to go.
The Naztech Ultimate Charging Station Pro is backed by a limited two-year warranty. MSRP $99.99.
About Naztech
Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.
