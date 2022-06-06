Submit Release
Important Notice Posted: Vehicle Registration Fees

Monday, June 06, 2022 | 01:38pm

Public Chapter 1143 (2022), effective July 1, 2022, waives the state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles upon the renewal of the motor vehicle’s registration if the renewal occurs after July 1, 2022 and before June 30, 2023. For more information, please read Important Notice #22-12: Vehicle Registration Fees.

