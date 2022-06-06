SCDSS Recognizes June as Family Reunification Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Will Batchelor

Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

803-898-7835

SCDSS Recognizes June as Family Reunification Month

June 6, 2022 - Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed June as Reunification Month in South Carolina. The SC Department of Social Services celebrates families who have reunited after safely and successfully addressing challenges that required agency involvement. These families are once again whole after needing the assistance of the child welfare system as a means of temporary support.

In 2021 there were 1,496 children and youth reunited with their families in South Carolina. As of June 6, 2022, 559 children have been returned to their families so far in 2022. When children and youth go into foster care, successful reunification with their family is the goal.

SCDSS State Director Michael Leach stated, “Reunification Month is a chance for us to pause and be reminded of the hard work that goes into making families whole again after children have temporarily been in the child welfare system.” “Reunification requires listening to the family first and foremost, recognizing strengths and needs, and working together. Biological parents, foster parents, child advocates, and many others lay the groundwork for paving that path to a better, stronger tomorrow.”

SCDSS works with the Family Court, judges, attorneys, Guardians Ad Litem, foster parents, child advocates, non-profits and service providers, and other partners within the child welfare system to improve policies and practices to help keep families together. The unified goal is to implement evidence-based interventions to improve outcomes for children and their families.

To see data on the agency’s reunification efforts, please click here.

# # #